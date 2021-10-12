Editor,

This is in reference to a recent article about parents who are protesting the mask-wearing mandate.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: U.S. election coups? Really? Let’s all take a deep breath

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible st…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: It’s time Biden started making good on his big climate change promises

  • By JOHN HORNING Los Angeles Times

Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of dom…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: U.S. needs to end coastal drilling

The Orange County, California, coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an offshoot oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach released at least 126,000 gallons of cru…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Put students before profits

  • By CAROL CORBETT BURRIS InsideSources.com

Today, more than 1,100 charter schools are run by for-profit corporations. Whether those corporations are large national chains or small local companies running one or two schools, they invest in slick marketing campaigns to get children and tax dollars through the door.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: All charter schools are public schools

  • By NINA REES InsideSources.com

Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools because it is misleading.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Repair turnpike's financial 'leakage'

Probably no one with understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the notion that the travel entity would not experience challenges in ensuring a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden Doctrine seeks new way to promote democracy

  • By DAVE ANDERSON The Fulcrum

It is not a defect of a refrigerator that it does not make toast. And it is not a defect of your approach to foreign policy if the autocratic state you invaded is not a democratic state when you withdraw, if your primary goal was not to transform the autocratic state into a democratic state.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Biden's COVID-19 miscues are cause for concern

A more competent COVID-19 control plan driven by expertise was one of President Joe Biden’s key 2020 campaign promises. But unforced pandemic management errors raise troubling questions about whether reality matches Biden’s rhetoric more than eight months into his tenure.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Instagram is no place for kids

Numerous studies suggest a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Both parties must rethink tax code

President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy

  • By HANS VON SPAKOVSKY InsideSources.com

With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the process of redrawing political boundaries for local, state and congressional seats.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN:: Ranked choice is alternative to gerrymandering

  • By ROB RICHIE and DAVID DALEY InsideSources.com

Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.