Editor,
Despite the “glowing” economic reports coming from the White House, we Americans need to be honest with ourselves.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 8:23 am
Editor,
Despite the “glowing” economic reports coming from the White House, we Americans need to be honest with ourselves.
Most home-school mom co-op conversations don’t delve too deeply into politics.
Elon Musk recently made a big purchase. You may have heard.
Like many regions, Venango County has a big volunteer economy, a huge sector of activities and supports that depend on volunteers who donate hours.
Nearly 20 years ago, when state Sen. Ed Helfrick was asked why he thought it was appropriate to spend more than $600 of public money every month for his lease of a Mercedes-Benz ML 320, he revealed the fundamental problem when he responded: “I don’t think I should have to drive something les…
What makes a woman a woman? That’s the question Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Parents assumed that better times would be ahead once concerns about COVID-19 waned. But they aren’t here yet.
With a final regulation recently published, Pennsylvania has become a leader in the fight to diminish dangerous atmospheric warming.
We are stressed out by our lives today. The rapid pace of change has left us vulnerable to exploitation. We are witnessing trauma, experiencing loss and asked to pull ourselves together, somehow.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscored the importance of a national industrial policy that President Joe Biden should embrace in his second year.
As a doctor who works in a pediatric intensive care unit, I take care of a lot of extremely sick children. Typically, when a patient is memorable, it is because they have unusual symptoms or a rare illness or injury.
What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.
Context matters. Finding the right time and place matters.
It has been about eight months since an internal Pennsylvania Turnpike report disclosed more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected in 2020 — information that turnpike officials initially concealed from the public.
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.
Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to ninth grade. Do you remember a teacher standing at the front of a classroom explaining the three branches of government? Division of power? Checks and balances?
It’s hard to say exactly when the Republican state legislative majorities abandoned the legislative process, since they didn’t do much with it even when Republican Gov. Tom Corbett was in office.
We long ago lost the war on drugs. It’s time to make a tried-and-true change to methadone access for people who use opioids.
There is a pretty good chance that a chicken or egg eaten somewhere in the United States came from Pennsylvania.
We’re in Mexicantown, a neighborhood in the 27th largest city in the USA.
Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
Jesse L. Reno is one of Venango County’s major Civil War heroes. His family was French, descended from some of the first Huguenots to move to America.
About 2 million Pennsylvanians work for businesses that do not offer retirement benefits. That’s bad for workers and, eventually, for taxpayers who tend to absorb social service costs for people who retire with inadequate savings.
By extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through the end of August, the Biden administration has cheered borrowers and those advocating for across-the-board debt cancellation.
My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:
ESTATE/HOUSEHOLD SALE - ALL MUST GO SAT. May 7th 9am to 4…
HELP WANTED Someone to do yard work. Paying $8.00 an hour…
Keystone Blind Association , a local nonprofit agency, wh…
One of the Best Restaurants in Venango County. Owner Reti…
CURRICULUM MEETING The Keystone School District Board of …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Ronald…