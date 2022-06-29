Editor,

After watching the House Jan. 6 hearings, it’s stunning to see the extent to which former President Donald Trump was willing to ignore the facts of his defeat, and the lengths to which he was willing to go to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to legally elected Joe Biden, laid out in detail by live witnesses and taped testimony.

COLUMN: Hearings reveal Trump’s vast plan to overturn Americans’ votes

  • By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan InsideSources.com

