Editor,
We just celebrated another Fourth of July and should take to heart the following from Psalm 34, and 1 Peter 2:16:
"Be free, yet without using freedom as a pretext for evil, but a slave of God."
Freedom is not an achievement. Rather, it is a gift.
Freedom is not license, but radical obedience to God's liberating law of love. Let us give thanks for the gift of freedom we have received and trusting in God as did our nation's founders.
Let us seek to share them as gifts with all who are still enslaved by political oppression, social or economic injustice, or personal gain.
- Pam Kelch,
Franklin