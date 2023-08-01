Editor,
A survey about the idea that would transform the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has been sent out twice by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, in his weekly newsletter, which some readers might not receive.
On Capitol Hill and in other Democratic circles, there are many Democrats who believe that Donald Trump would be easier to defeat in the general election than Ron DeSantis.
President Joe Biden last month met with the Israeli president at the White House in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.
In 1971, Saul Alinsky wrote an entertaining classic on grassroots organizing titled “Rules for Radicals”. It provides some of the best advice on confrontational tactics.
Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.
Each time Congress debates its priorities for the farm bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.
Fully legalized marijuana sales began June 30 in Maryland.
The U.S. Supreme Court just acted to get rid of decades-long practices at colleges and universities that have been an illegal, unconstitutional, unprincipled means of discriminating against qualified applicants wanting entry as students.
Howard Clinton Zahniser was born in Franklin on February 25, 1906; if you don’t know the name, you ought to.
A Commonwealth Foundation poll shows a lot of Pennsylvanians are considering relocation.
There is an old Wall Street joke about a man who jumped off the Empire State Building. When asked at the 40th floor how things were going, he replied, “So far, so good.”
I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim it to be the “greatest economy ever.”
The “Harry Potter” books famously feature a sorting hat, a magical way of determining in which house Hogwarts students truly belong: Gryffindor? Slytherin?
America’s consumers want affordable food bills. Our country’s agricultural producers want dependable and stable markets. And American taxpayers want the federal government to cut wasteful spending.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a new classification for “haves” and “have-nots” regarding economic and educational opportunities, access to medical care and more — those who have broadband internet access and those who don’t.
Within the crisis of teacher staffing in Pennsylvania, there is a particular crisis of special education staffing.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is to be commended. His recent choice to appear in a new ad for Bud Light could not have been an easy decision.
There were good reasons to avoid products with the artificial sweetener aspartame even before the World Health Organization classified it as a “possible carcinogen” last month. But now diet soda drinkers might really want to put down the can.
Age, use and weather take a toll on buildings. And in Pennsylvania, politics is just as debilitating regarding old schools.
Heritage is a tricky word.
The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the U.S. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions —…
To some, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most junior justice on U.S. Supreme Court, has been a reliable vote for the liberal coalition; others contend she’s a swing vote with a tendency to surprise her fans by joining the court’s conservatives.
The Biden administration’s newest lands plan is bad news for Western states, and it will disproportionately hurt Nevada.
I’ve thought about why I’m a Democrat. Here is a short list, just during President Joe Biden’s term.
Democrats are struggling with the consequences of their decision to reorder the party’s presidential nomination calendar next year. Truth is, their worries are mainly symptoms of the fact that the party is on its way to renominating a president who hasn’t been popular for the last two years.
Why the need to delay the trial for so long? That’s the obvious question after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys in the case against Disney sought a trial date more than two years from now.
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court would have done away with as much as $20,000 per borrower. And that was the second blow to borrowers in recent weeks. The first was when U.S. House Republicans used the deal to raise the n…
President Joe Biden is already scheming to get around the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated his effort to unilaterally make billions in student loan debt disappear.
Picture a Republican administration “engaging” with social media companies to “recommend” they delete or slow the spread of posts discussing voter suppression. Why? Because the White House’s experts have “debunked” most of the claims, and the rest, even if not “provably false,” nevertheless …
Permits. Licenses. Certificates. Catalogs. Deadlines.
Fear is exhausting. Literally exhausting. We humans are wired to respond to fear with a physiological bump, an acceleration that is supposed to help us fight or flee.