Editor,
We have lived in our township, located in southern Venango County, 55 years and have always been served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, but there is trouble in volunteer paradise.
Tonight, South Park gets back to the business of hosting concerts as the Franklin Silver Cornet Band kicks of its 166th anniversary season.
Sixteen-thousand botched mail-in votes in Lancaster County could determine the outcome of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Democracy does not disappear by accident. Instead, all over the world, we are witnessing deliberate attempts by antidemocratic actors to weaken civil society, compromise the rule of law and activate social fragmentation.
Humanity’s understanding of the universe expanded dramatically last month, when NASA released the infrared test images of the Large Magellanic Cloud, taken after the final alignment of the James Webb space telescope’s golden mirror segments.
In the 2020 election, Republicans enjoyed substantial success in their efforts to demonize Democrats by labeling many as socialists and assailing those seeking to revamp or defund local police departments.
Inflation is likely to be the most powerful issue working for Republicans in this year’s congressional elections. Public concern over it has been rising fast.
Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.
Three-and-half months I’ve had the new car, enough to have driven it a couple thousand miles, plenty of time and distance, you would think, to have attained some general understanding of how it works.
It would do us some good to get out of our continuing cycle of alarm and crisis.
Methamphetamines can kill. The illegal drugs themselves can be lethal, but it doesn’t stop there.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.
The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy.
Last week’s Pennsylvania primaries appeared to be occurring on two different planets.
It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …
The now infamous U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, repealing Roe v. Wade, is not just a shameful ransacking of a 50-year-old precedent, it is an epic assault on the fundamental right of women to participate as equals in American society.
I have a confession when it comes to the culture war our society is mired in: I consider myself a pacifist on this front.
Here in Venango County, we are blessed with an extraordinary wealth of musical performing groups.
President Joe Biden proclaimed, “Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative.” He was wrong. There is little evidence supporting generalized use of masks.
In his recent article in The Atlantic, Ed Yong posed a poignant question: “What does society owe immunocompromised people?”
America faces a serious economic and national security risk when it comes to the development and manufacturing of semiconductor chips that are integral to daily life in the modern world.
When I learned our corner CVS and Ace Hardware didn’t prohibit customers from bringing their dogs along while shopping, I switched to these stores.
Pennsylvania’s corporate tax rate is higher than those of 42 of the other 43 states that tax corporate income. At 9.9%, it’s lower only than that of neighboring New Jersey’s 11.5%.
I want to suggest that there are two simple — but not necessarily easy — things we can all do to make the world a better place.
State Sen. John Yudichak, an independent from Swoyersville, Luzerne County, seems somewhat confused about government transparency.
