Editor,
Webco Industries should be commended for its investment in Oil City, as shown by its acquisition and demolition of vacant properties adjacent to the business.
Webco's foresight in purchasing and razing these structures for repurposing by Webco is a sign of its commitment to our community and prudent stewardship of tube operations.
Here's to hope that this action will lead to increased business opportunities, expansion and the potential for new hires.
It also was encouraging to see erection of the new wall across the frontage where the former buildings stood. Not only does the wall serve a practical purpose for security of the Webco facility, the design is attractive and a nice addition to the property and the city.
- Michael Fedorek,
Oil City