Editor,
To mask or not to mask, to vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question throughout the commonwealth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early then thundershowers for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 4, 2021 @ 6:45 am
Editor,
To mask or not to mask, to vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is the question throughout the commonwealth.
Our democracy is a chorus, one that only improves when more and diverse voices join, adding richness to the sound.
Probably no one with understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the notion that the travel entity would not experience challenges in ensuring a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly.
It is not a defect of a refrigerator that it does not make toast. And it is not a defect of your approach to foreign policy if the autocratic state you invaded is not a democratic state when you withdraw, if your primary goal was not to transform the autocratic state into a democratic state.
A more competent COVID-19 control plan driven by expertise was one of President Joe Biden’s key 2020 campaign promises. But unforced pandemic management errors raise troubling questions about whether reality matches Biden’s rhetoric more than eight months into his tenure.
Numerous studies suggest a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.
In the last eight to 10 months, how many conversations have you started with, “Well, last year — no, wait — that was two years ago.”
In 2021, more than 140 historians participated in the C-SPAN evaluation of American presidents. The rankings haven’t changed much in two decades.
Months removed from the presidency, Donald Trump’s legacy is up for debate, even among Republicans. Some even prefer the Bush brand of politics.
President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.
On the surface this seems reasonable. If people like credible news, expert opinions and fun videos, these algorithms should identify such high-quality content.
With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the process of redrawing political boundaries for local, state and congressional seats.
Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.
In the final days of Donald Trump’s administration, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered unusual instructions to senior military officials.
In May 2015, Donald Trump told an interviewer “I tell it like it is.” Over the next months and years that boast would find a lot of takers.
The ongoing opioid addiction crisis across Pennsylvania began with excessive distribution of a new generation of effective opioid painkillers, such as OxyContin.
It’s easy to forget, or even fail to grasp in the first place, just how much our region has changed in a relatively short period of time.
Anxious Afghans and credulous Biden administration officials had been trying to take comfort in reports that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would head the Taliban’s new government in Kabul.
We have just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we owe a sincere thanks to all the men and women who prevented another 9/11.
Folks always say there’s an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” for everything. I think I’m starting to believe them.
Whether you are religious believer or an atheist, it’s galling to realize that some people are feigning religious objections to COVID-19 vaccines to avoid compliance with mandates.
Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, and with good reason.
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), grapes. Ba…
The family of Valerie D. Grant would like to express our …
Found - set of drill bits on Sleepy Hollow Road. Owner mu…
Starting 9-8-21 Ocean Spray Car Wash, 299 Duncomb St., is…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of R…