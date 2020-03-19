Editor,
Oh, how it has been such a joy during these past dark fall and winter evenings to see, once again, the lighted cross on the hillside as we traveled up 15th Street from Franklin... a subtle yet lovely reminder of why the "baby" came!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
Oh, how it has been such a joy during these past dark fall and winter evenings to see, once again, the lighted cross on the hillside as we traveled up 15th Street from Franklin... a subtle yet lovely reminder of why the "baby" came!