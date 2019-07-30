Editor,
The July 15 front-page article "Area Tea Party rallies against 'principal threat' of socialism" read like a script for a skit on SNL.
The hand-wringing, the hysteria, the dire prediction of doom. It was truly laughable.
Venango County Tea Party Patriots coordinator Jane Richey, with her rallying cry - "Stop Socialism-Choose Freedom" - is simply offering another of her negative agendas in her crusade to keep us mired in the past.
All of the people mentioned in the article rail against change and progress. The world never stops spinning and moving forward, and we must adapt and move forward with it.
Culture changes and advances all the time - and with it, the people must do so as well. We no longer live in Mayberry 1950. And, as such, we should no longer be required to live our lives as if we do.
The people in this article seem to live a life of fear and suspicion:
Oh no, they want to take our guns.
Oh no, they want to provide Planned Parenthood to our sexually active teenagers.
Oh no, they want to abolish the family unit.
Oh no, our Christian heritage is under assault.
Oh no, they want the billionaires to share some of the wealth.
Oh no, we are doomed. The world is coming to an end.
It is not only ridiculous, but laughably ludicrous.
These people need to get with the times that are forever racing forward or be left behind in the dust. - Rick Blair,
Polk
