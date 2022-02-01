The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.
Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a dream in which Florida lives in a post-racial world — not because he’s dedicated to righting the myriad disadvantages and inequities that beset racial minorities in this state, but because the official policy that they must be ignored.