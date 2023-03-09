Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 31 letter to the editor — “Medicare Advantage plans are actually a disadvantage” — by Michel Wilcox. I’m focusing on the facts of Medicare and not future visions or political opinions of it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 31 letter to the editor — “Medicare Advantage plans are actually a disadvantage” — by Michel Wilcox. I’m focusing on the facts of Medicare and not future visions or political opinions of it.
The problem of canceling people, of casting them out for beliefs or behavior that some find offensive, is not actually a new one. In earlier times, that sort of thing was considerably more brutal.
Pennsylvania voters told state representatives in November that they want positive change rather than the policy stagnation, polarization and cheap political theater to which they have been subjected for more than a decade.
A lawsuit filed late last month by the family of Malcolm X, on the 58th anniversary of his assassination in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom, might clear up the secrecy, lies and misinformation that still shroud the historical record.
As another observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday passed in January and we once again celebrated Black History Month in February, I’m still haunted by Jonathan Eig’s op-ed — “We have lost sight of MLK’s radical vision” — that appeared earlier this year in the Chicago Tribune.
That the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus.
The Biden administration has launched a humanitarian parole program to temporarily admit certain Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans, and discourage migrants from embarking on dangerous treks to the U.S. border.
As disconcerting as the U.S. debt situation is now, the outlook is even worse.
Dylan Lyons was only doing his job. Reporting from the scene of a recent deadly shooting, the 24-year-old journalist for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida, was working to gather facts about a tragedy.
Of all the strange things on the internet, search engines once seemed fairly benign.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who could become a presidential candidate in 2028, if not 2024, went on the offensive against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible rival for the highest office in the land.
President Joe Biden should call off construction crews gathering at the southernmost edge of California’s coastline to erect a border wall that epitomizes former President Donald Trump’s dystopian vision.
I rarely feel connected to politicians, regardless of party or platform. Like the blue-collar people I grew up with, I just don’t trust ‘em.
Unless President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
I miss being able to reliably predict when I will get somewhere.
Like the rest of the sane universe, we couldn’t believe the gall of Puffin U.K. when word came out that the publishing house and the Roald Dahl Story Co., the entity that manages his work, had conspired to make hundreds of changes to the writers’ iconic books.
California is determined to lead the way in reparations for black Americans.
The racial wealth divide between black and white Americans is much bigger — and more stubborn — than many of us realize.
State lawmakers are very far from tackling the fair school funding required by the Pennsylvania Constitution, as recently determined by a Commonwealth Court decision.
Since 2020, the number of people depending on SNAP benefits — the government program previously called food stamps — has grown. In 2019, the number of Pennsylvanians was 1.6 million. Today, it is 1.8 million.
The wisdom of the crowd is at the foundation of any belief that democracy can produce a good society.
Jimmy Carter’s legacy is probably that of the greatest former president in modern American history.
War, it is rightly said, is the realm of uncertainty. This mantra is worth chanting after last week’s first anniversary of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.
Taxpayers reasonably wonder why some nonprofit organizations, such as big hospital systems, are tax-exempt while paying executives salaries of seven figures-plus.
Instead of a quick Russian victory, Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine seems to be settling into a drawn-out slugfest.
Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s historic decision on school funding, issued earlier this month, honors the state Constitution’s clear intent to ensure all children have access to a decent education.
One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategies during his war in Ukraine has been to ensure Russians only hear his version of reality.
In May 2020, President Donald Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden and announced what would turn out to be his administration’s most striking success.
Let me tell you about the Franklin Rotary Club Boys.
We’ve heard there’s no such thing as a free lunch, which roughly means there’s no reward without effort.
The past few years have gotten us accustomed to bad news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…
There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.
You could give yourself whiplash trying to follow the Biden administration’s position on banning gas stoves.
It’s governmental malpractice that the state of Pennsylvania does not have a comprehensive list of permits and licenses, along with an official schedule for how long issuing decisions will take.
President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.