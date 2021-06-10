Editor,
I saw more people at the Franklin Memorial Day parade than I've seen in a long time. The service in the park was outstanding, honoring the ones who passed on. My husband, John Huff, was one of them.
Today is Thursday, June 10, the 161st day of 2021. There are 204 days left in the year.
As America slowly emerges from the pandemic pause, there's a growing national panic about a lost year.
"My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."
We commend all of the candidates who ran for office in the May 18 primary election, but running for office shouldn't be so hard
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
The For the People Act is too broad and seeks to nationalize many democracy reforms that would be better left to states.
Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year.
Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide, including Carnege Mellon in Pittsburgh, are requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.
"Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it."
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.
Today is Tuesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2021. There are 206 days left in the year.
"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly."
Senate Republicans acknowledged politics was the reason they voted to kill a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The question is whether it was smart politics.
Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
"Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night."
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
"A year from now you may wish you had started today."
My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.
Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.
Today is Friday, June 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
