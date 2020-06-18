Editor,
My question is why were men allowed to remain at a peaceful rally in Franklin with AR-15s in hand? Their's was not to keep the peace. That's the duty of the Franklin police force.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
My question is why were men allowed to remain at a peaceful rally in Franklin with AR-15s in hand? Their's was not to keep the peace. That's the duty of the Franklin police force.