What is the truth about the final results from the midterm elections? The radical left, lying media claims the election was a Republican failure because there was no big red wave.
An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
The national debt is much like the weather. Everybody worries about the topic, but nobody wants to do anything about it.
Normal is a heck of a word, used often as a sort of weapon.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have a remarkable talent for evading accountability.
Pennsylvania has an urgent need to convince more high school students to return to classrooms as teachers.
The two dominant political parties in America don’t agree on much, but there is one thing they agree on: The system should be set up to help them maintain their power.
Pictures of marooned in airports over the long Christmas holiday week were disturbing.
There’s no question that 2022 was challenging. A stubborn pandemic, Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine and the resulting inflation have all squeezed American families.
In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.
How happy are Americans, really? This country has its troubles, surely, but a new study suggests things could be better than they seem.
As the demise of the FTX crypto empire unfolds — on Twitter, in bankruptcy proceedings, in congressional hearings and potentially in criminal court — lawmakers and regulators are grappling with a question: What, if anything, should they do to civilize a market so rife with abuse?
This was supposed to be the year of returning to the office. The same could be said for 2021, and even the second half of 2020. The office seems to have become a place where we’re always “returning” but never quite “arriving.”Office occupancy rates have risen meaningfully in 2022, but they’r…
A law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 encourages doctors to test pregnant women, and children up to 2 years old, whom they believe have been exposed to lead.
Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2022. There are two days left in the year.
It is hard to believe that Carolee is gone.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which administers high school sports in lieu of the state Department of Education, solved a nonexistent problem earlier this month.
I have been a local school board member since my daughters, now 11th-graders, were in second-grade. In that time, I have been involved in education policy discussions at the local, state and national levels on issues related to the rights of LGBTQ+ students, standardized testing and the priv…
If there’s one thing the last three years have taught American parents, it’s that they need to take control of their children’s education.
Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”
Pennsylvania’s Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old.
Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…
Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.
To have a local teacher on the new governor’s transition team is a very cool thing.
These are ugly times for former President Donald Trump.
Republican complaints about “ESG investing” have been building in recent years. But they have not always been clear about what they want to do about it besides complain.
A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.
Georgia’s candidates and voters are undoubtedly grateful that this year’s Senate campaign, unlike the last one, was over before the holidays.