It has a way of sneaking up on us each year, coming as it does on the first Thursday in May.

They Said It

"Don't try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you."

COLUMN: Increase in ideological diversity needed

  • By CARRIE SHEFFIELD, InsideSources.com

Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.

COLUMN: Assortment of voices must be present

  • By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…

Beware of police reforms that make things worse

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.

Deadline for letters on election

  • From staff reports

Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.

EDITORIAL: State police must not relax standards

  • Altoona Mirror

The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …

They Said It

"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."

EDITORIAL: Jobless claimants forced to do without

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.