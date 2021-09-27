Editor,

Earlier this year, this newspaper in an opinion piece took the Associated Press to task for its reporting. The solution was to ask readers to report any bias they encounter in the future.

COLUMN: Gerrymandering is inevitable in a democracy

  • By HANS VON SPAKOVSKY InsideSources.com

With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the process of redrawing political boundaries for local, state and congressional seats.

COLUMN:: Ranked choice is alternative to gerrymandering

  • By ROB RICHIE and DAVID DALEY InsideSources.com

Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.

COLUMN: California will be fine if Elder becomes governor

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.