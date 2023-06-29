Editor,

Growing up in “Venangoland,” I hear the young people of today call us “boomers,” and that we lived and live in the “older days.”

EDITORIAL: State should license non-nurse midwives

Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …

EDITORIAL: Cameras in home would give inside look at privacy

The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.

AP

COLUMN: So, where does Pence stand when it comes to his old boss?

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.

AP

COLUMN: Is the United States a house divided?

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it begs the question: What’s the source of the divide?

AP

COLUMN: Gender crisis is really a marriage crisis

  • By INEZ STEPMAN InsideSources.com

So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…

LETTER: 'Stand up for Jesus'

This is in response to the June 5 letter to the editor titled “What if the paper were to omit all that isn’t news?” by Cheryl Rila.

AP

EDITORIAL: Fraud and graft thrived in the pandemic and beyond

In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.

AP

COLUMN: Trump’s GOP rivals smart to seize moment

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.

COLUMN: School property taxes fund cyber charter excess

  • By SUSAN SPICKA Education Voters PA

More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.

AP

COLUMN: Kissinger's legacy still haunts our role in the world

  • By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD Chicago Tribune

Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.

EDITORIAL: Some can't afford to lose electricity during summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.