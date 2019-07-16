Editor,
In the '80s there was a boxer named "The Truth."This was because he had a strong punch he nicknamed "The Truth."
We now have a president we should name "No Truth" Trump. By some accounts, he has told over 10,000 lies since being in office. "Old No Truth" lies every day.
Here are some of "Old No Truth" Trumps biggest whoppers:
1) "No collusion-no obstruction," but "No Truth's" campaign had over 25 contacts with Russians, and 1,000 former federal prosecutors showed a petition claiming eight instances of obstruction.
2) "Old No Truth" said California has over "a million illegal" votes. California is a favorite target of his, but this is not true.
3) "Old No Truth" said he had a massive supportive rally in London. In reality, the video he used was a 1985 rock concert.
4) "Old No Truth" said the "other group" (anti-KKK) had no permit at Charlottesville, Virginia. Not true.
5) "Old No Truth" said he "signed more bills than any other president my first two years." No, only 42 bills signed, which is well below average.
6) "Old No Truth" said the Obama administration supported al-Qaida in Iraq - Not true.
7) "Old No Truth" said Hillary Clinton accused him of going to Japan to get nuclear weapons. Not true - Clinton is an ongoing target.
8) We broke by millions the all-time GOP record for votes. He was talking about the 2016 primary. Not true.
9) Clinton wants all violent criminals to be released. Crazy lie.
10) "Old No Truth" said windmills in California killed hundred of eagles. No evidence of any eagles being killed. This is in addition to the windmills-cause-cancer lie.
11) "Old No Truth" said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's father was with Lee Harvey Oswald when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Really?
Do "Old No Truth's" supporters really believe these lies as normal, intelligent people? Or do they say, "Oh, that's Donald."
The problem is "No Truth Trump" is dangerous to our democracy. Vote him out.
- Gary McClimans,
Franklin