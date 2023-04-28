For at least 70 years, socialists and ultimately communists have been infiltrating our country; masquerading as someone else. If one were to study the basics of Marxism/socialism/communism, they would see who is playing this game in our politics.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.
At long last, President Joe Biden has made it official that he is running for reelection in what he portrayed as “a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms.”
I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…
The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…
When I was 8 years old, my family and I immigrated to the United States from Iran. It goes without saying that neither my older brother nor I learned the intricacies of democracy in Iranian schools — quite the opposite.
Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.
Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…
Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?
The earliest versions of income tax in this country actually came during Colonial times in probably the easiest version of taxation ever. Tax collectors would come to your door, ask if you had any income in the previous year, and compute what you owed them on the spot.
As our country looks ahead to local elections this year, including Pennsylvania’s primary next month, it’s important for us to celebrate the people in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.