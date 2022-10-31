“It’s much easier to be critical than correct,” wrote former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disrelli.

Republican ads nationwide criticize Democrats for inflation. However, they offer no ideas to remedy the problem. They don’t mention inflation is a worldwide problem caused be three major events: COVID-19, supply chain problems resulting from the pandemic, and Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. In short, Republican cause-effect reasoning is abysmally lacking.

Holds

Election letters deadline

The final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will be Monday, Oct. 24.