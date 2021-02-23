Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.