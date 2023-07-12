For anyone who is “on the fence” in regard to which political party to support and needs direction on how to vote, or even “why vote,” I would refer them to the June 16 letter to the editor titled “Far left’s socialist agenda is destroying our nation” by Fred Shick. It’s quite a mouthful and it’s right on the money.
Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had never gotten along well. It likely didn’t pain the president much to acquiesce in the ousting of his vice president over illegal kickbacks while the president struggled to keep his own job.
There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…
During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.
I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.
Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…