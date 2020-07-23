Editor,
White people have had all the power since we slaughtered the first indigenous people and stole their land. Since then, we have been on a continuous killing spree.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 5:59 am
Editor,
White people have had all the power since we slaughtered the first indigenous people and stole their land. Since then, we have been on a continuous killing spree.