As a Republican and a senior citizen who is on Social Security and has Medicare, I have read various online postings or newspaper articles concerning Republicans’ plans to eventually do away with both Social Security and Medicare should they take control of both the U.S. House and Senate after this year’s election.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
By SHELDON JACOBSON and JANET JOKELA
Chicago Tribune
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?
Amid the stir caused by President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts, little attention has been paid to another far-reaching reform: the administration’s change to a lending program known as income-driven repayment (or IDR).
When Michael Dittman was in sixth grade, school librarian Kevin Dessy handed him a copy of Salem’s Lot, the old Stephen King classic horror novel. Now, a few decades later, the Franklin High School graduate has released a scary novel of his own.
This academic year, the first fully open one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first for a highly restructured system, is a major test for state universities operated by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Peter Thiel, a Republican megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.
Braddock, like many of our towns right here in rural Pennsylvania, was wholly abandoned by Washington and Harrisburg politicians. John Fetterman, an Americorps volunteer, was inspired to run for mayor of Braddock after two of his students were gunned down.