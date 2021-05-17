Editor,

"We are hearing the same thing in all of our branches," Staci Betts, of Career Concepts in Franklin, was quoted as saying in a page 1 article in the April 30 edition of the newspaper after the April 28 Job and Education Fair at the Clarion Mall.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Eviction freeze must remain

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…

Opinion

They Said It

"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."

Opinion

They Said It

"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: McConnell has no interest to unify America

  • New York Daily News

On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…

Opinion

They Said It

"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."

Opinion

They Said It

"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."

Opinion

COLUMN: Investment in workers would pay

  • By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com

As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.

Opinion

They Said It

"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."