Editor,

Nurturing our empathy, our powers of compassion, our calmness and our appetite for forgiveness will hopefully help us all return to who we always want to be and deep down already are: kind people.

COLUMN: Would Americans defend homeland like Ukrainians?

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.

EDITORIAL: Lies will have no boundary on Trump's Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.

COLUMN: Extremism has the upper hand in politics

  • By JONATHAN BYDLAK InsideSources.com

It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.

COLUMN: Jackson checks a lot of boxes for Biden, court

  • By HARRY LITMAN Los Angeles Times

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.

EDITORIAL: Home COVID-19 tests arrived way too late

On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.