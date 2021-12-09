Editor,
The U.S. House of Representatives, under the leadership of Democrat Nancy Pelosi, recently has passed two important pieces of legislation that will help residents of Venango County.
The nation recently marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the streets of Dallas.
Here’s how to set yourself up for disappointment.
The American Library Association fully supports the right of every parent to control what their child reads and to select alternative reading or instructional materials for their child.
A good friend (and staunch libertarian) uses this imagined dialogue to make an important point.
Time to pop some bubbles. Sorry progressives, there are some pins coming your way.
Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement.
President Joe Biden has taken to saying the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project.
Flooding in downtown San Diego after two water mains broke Nov. 21 created both huge headaches for drivers and indelible images of water coursing down the freeway.
Is Secretary of State Antony Blinken really planning to abandon thousands of Afghans facing prison or death because they helped U.S. troops? And to block groups of dedicated U.S. veterans who are trying to save them?
Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that do not, on a statewide basis, require a permit to carry a firearm openly, but do require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…
For months, but what to most Americans might seem like years, the word “infrastructure” has been running a close second to “COVID-19” and its horrible toll of sickness and death.
The 2022 elections are still a year away, but all signs point to trouble for Democrats.
Weeks after a “red wave” slammed New Jersey and Virginia, Democrats are still reeling.
Describing people as anti-vaxers draws no distinction between those opposed to vaccines in general and those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines.
The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.
Democrats should leave in place a cap on deductions that wealthy taxpayers can claim based on their state taxes — the one good part of the Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut package.
On Aug. 6, 2020, after numerous scandals at the National Rifle Association, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the group.
As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.
It made sense to turn to face masks when COVID-19 was spreading fast in the spring of 2020.
Children can be sticky, loud and misbehaved. But that doesn’t make children, in themselves, any less good. It just makes them children — the adorable, needy, frustrating, chaotic and absolutely irreplaceable building blocks of society, and of human civilization.
Only a few days into the recently completed United Nations’ two-week climate conference, activist Greta Thunberg pronounced it a failure.
I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.
In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …
In November 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex-abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
The usual system for grading students is slowly going by the wayside in favor of one that emphasizes learning over traditional measures.
