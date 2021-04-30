Editor,

As the immigration concerns increase at the Texas border with more children seeking asylum, perhaps Pennsylvania can be of service by offering housing at the Polk and White Haven state centers.

Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.

