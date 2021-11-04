Editor,
I was disappointed to hear of the passing of former Venango County Sheriff Gene Price due to COVID-19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
I was disappointed to hear of the passing of former Venango County Sheriff Gene Price due to COVID-19.
Oil City celebrated its sesquicentennial, opened a 50-year time capsule and buried another.
I’m generally leery of polls and survey results. Surveys and polls are easy to game.
Just a week after the Wolf administration announced that the state prison population had declined to its lowest level in decades — due largely to a series of bipartisan criminal justice reforms — the state Senate became poised to adopt another reform to accelerate the progress.
It was 44 years ago when the Community Reinvestment Act created. The CRA was designed to reduce the lending discrimination that has left many black and brown neighborhoods impoverished.
Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.
In an age in which religiosity is waning, the notion that a person would forgo a medical treatment, perhaps even a life-saving one, because of sincerely held faith must be difficult to understand.
Public school curriculums are legitimate matters of public interest, or at least of parental interest, and they clearly are public information.
China recently launched a test missile that whirled around the entire planet traveling at five times the speed of sound, and previewing hypersonic duplicates someday possibly threatening nuclear obliteration all over the place.
When the Supreme Court rules in the coming months on the Mississippi and Texas laws substantially restricting abortions, it will do more than decide the future of its 1973 ruling legalizing a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.
The culture of Harrisburg would be best described as “clubby.”
The next time we’re tempted to passively ride out a societal injustice, we should think of North Penn School District mother Jennifer Diffley, who proved the adage that one person can make a difference.
There are few things as sleepy as an off-off-year election in Venango County. 2021 looks to be no different.
I am increasingly disturbed by what I call “mask apartheid.” If you have attended a conference or public event recently, you might have noticed it: The wealthier attendees are not usually wearing face masks, but the poorer servers and staff almost always are wearing them.
While it is nonsensical to try to prescribe a diagnosis to America’s current state of civic discourse — from dumping manure on the White House lawn in the name of climate action to attending the Met Gala to demand we “tax the rich” — we often blame partisan politics.
The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers.
The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.
On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.
When the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug-price drops of between 57% and 75%.
A Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t solve thorny political problems. It didn’t draw a line under apartheid when South African activist Albert Luthuli won it in 1960, or bring freedom to the Soviet Union when physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov did in 1975.
Apparently we’re kicking off the “War on the War on Christmas” early this year by freaking out over the ways that the many odd kinks in the supply chain could affect the shopping and shipping of gifts this year.
The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.
Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.
Boards are notorious for group think and spinelessness.
If we can tell women what to do with their bodies, let’s tell men, too.
As compromises go, this one hardly merited the name.
When I called to schedule an annual well-check appointment for my son, I was told that he would need to wear a face mask in the office.
Christmas on Rt. 66 SALE ! 5 mi S of Clarion past Limesto…
Cub Cadet Pro Z 972 SD Zero Turn Mower: steering wheel, r…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Jimmy Karg family A heartfelt thank you. Maybe you stoppe…
Found Kayak on Paint Creek. Identify to claim. (814)227-8999
Found Yellow Lab near CL School on October 28th. (running…