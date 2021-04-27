Editor,
Recent letters to the editor from area progressives demonstrate they still suffer from Trump derangement.
Editor,
Recent letters to the editor from area progressives demonstrate they still suffer from Trump derangement.
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.
When President Franklin Roosevelt tried to "pack" the Supreme Court in 1937, he was shut down.
In a comeback story for the ages, the U.S. bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled in the last 12 years.
One of the most disturbing trends in recent economic thought is the view that green energy should be viewed as a source of good jobs. Such attitudes are bad for our polity and for our economy.
It's a great thing to celebrate the 150th birthday of Oil City. There are Oil Cities in other states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington and Louisiana, to name a few), but none have the richness of history to be found here.
In an age of technological wonder, Pennsylvania stands alone as a modern-day Luddite when it comes to how local police departments are expected to enforce speed limits.
When a quarterback leads his team to the Super Bowl, he usually says something along the lines of, "We're glad we made it this far, but we're not done yet."
The past year was the one during which the climate crisis came to my doorstep - again.
So are we going to have a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. or not?
Blood clots in veins that drain blood from the brain can lead to alarming stroke-like results. The symptoms can be severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.
