Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 11 story titled “OC school board hears concerns about availability of libraries” by Kara O’Neil.
Updated: January 27, 2022 @ 5:02 am
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too.
For most of the years I was a high school teacher, the subject students most often complained about for being “pointless” was history, no matter how well it was taught.
When the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 3 that the coming tax season is destined to cause headaches for filers, many taxpayers no doubt already were fearing the worst.
Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.
Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a dream in which Florida lives in a post-racial world — not because he’s dedicated to righting the myriad disadvantages and inequities that beset racial minorities in this state, but because the official policy that they must be ignored.
Imagine two children on a playground. These kids play. They laugh. They are helping each other on the slides and sharing a sandwich for lunch.
This week we paused to honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to interpret his words calling upon America to see the content of the character before judging anyone’s person.
Critical race theory began over 40 years ago, with a foundation in the work of Professor Derek Bell and carried forward by other scholars like Kimberle Crenshaw and Mari Matsuda. But after 40-some quiet years, CRT has become a topic that almost everyone discusses and almost nobody can actual…
Emotions have been everywhere over what happened in Colleyville on Saturday night — relief, gratitude, anger, fear, frustration, exhaustion.
I would like to prompt all of us to our better natures in 2022.
At a time of pandemic-driven gloom and relentless Republican-driven doom, President Joe Biden is already a flop.
As we approach the one-year mark of Joe Biden’s tenure as the 46th president of the United States, it is safe to say Biden has performed poorly on several of the most pressing issues a president is tasked with handling.
Pope Francis appears to be a decent man whose humility and enlightened thinking sometimes put him at odds with more traditional segments of the Catholic Church.
The U.S. population is shifting in ways that don’t bode well for Pennsylvania.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep wor…
On May 2, 2011, Lafayette Square, the park directly across from the White House, was filled with euphoric throngs of young people, celebrating something they thought might never come to pass.
It was just last month when the Democrats’ “historic” legislative push — Build Back Better — hit a wall as it was entering its final stages. That wall was Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia.
I work hard to make ends meet for my family. But as an educator in West Virginia, that’s hard sometimes — especially with child care expenses.
Like many folks, I was shocked and dismayed last week to see images of Conneaut Lake Park’s fabled Blue Streak in flames.
Thousands of parents caring for children with physical or intellectual disabilities are facing a catastrophic crisis. They can’t get help to take care of their families at a time when they need it most.
I recently experienced heart problems. I went to a local hospital ER, where I was told that I needed to be transported to a larger hospital. It took 55 hours and an expanded search before I was able to be sent to Passavant Hospital. Beds were jammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.
It’s an election year — and Americans will be voting sooner than many people might realize. The first primary election is in Texas on March 1, fewer than two months away.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, when we called it coronavirus, political leaders tasked with making moment-to-moment decisions to protect public health have relied on a steady stream of data: new infections, breakthrough cases, variant dominance and tragically, deaths.
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
The anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol has just passed, and Congress will continue to make a big deal about it. So, too, will the media. Both are correct to do so.
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care.
