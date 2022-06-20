The revisiting of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and the steady increase in mass shootings by armored shooters across America cause good reason to revisit the U.S. Constitution, which was written after the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, which we fought specifically to secure “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all our citizens. Having secured it, with our own blood, we drafted the Constitution.
It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.
John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.
In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.
For years, the anti-abortion movement has generally tolerated exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the woman was at risk from pregnancy. It was neutral territory in the debate, a recognition of the complexity of real-life circumstances.