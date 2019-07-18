Editor,
In a Sept. 5 letter to the editor -"Democrats' objective is to bring down Trump, U.S." - Fred Shick, of Rimersburg, asked, "Have any voters asked what the Democrats have done for the people of the USA?"
He claims "nothing."
If referencing recent history, it's not for lack of trying by Democrats.
A check of the Congressional Record shows there have been numerous bills passed, including one to guarantee voting rights, another to prevent further interference in our elections by foreign governments, one that contains possible solutions to the immigration issue and possible fixes to the Affordable Care Act.
They're not perfect, but they would be starting points for serious discussions and debate. And where are they? They're buried in the Senate. The majority leader won't bring them to the floor.
Why would any elected official not want to make sure eligible citizens can vote? Why would they not want to prevent election tampering? Why would they not want to make sure Americans have affordable insurance coverage? Why would anyone not want to stop the practice of holding people, especially children, in cages?
Read the official listing of all the bills passed.
If the questioner is referring to older legislation by progressive Democrats, let's name some of the programs they have passed.
Laws that were all labeled socialistic at the time. They established women's and blacks' right to vote, created Social Security that lifted millions out of poverty, ended segregation and passed the Civil Rights Act, created Medicare, passed the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, created the Affordable Care Act, which gave an additional 20 million people health care. These few things are hardly "nothing."
Politicians depend on our faulty memories. They assume by next week or next month we'll forget.
So, they tell us repeatedly what they want us to believe. They offer nothing but opinions and innuendoes as evidence.
- Faye Clawson,
Polk