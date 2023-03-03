Editor,
Not to downplay the severity of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, but this derailment is only a major headline because it followed the railworkers’ strike. It’s nothing new.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:10 am
I rarely feel connected to politicians, regardless of party or platform. Like the blue-collar people I grew up with, I just don’t trust ‘em.
Unless President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
I miss being able to reliably predict when I will get somewhere.
Like the rest of the sane universe, we couldn’t believe the gall of Puffin U.K. when word came out that the publishing house and the Roald Dahl Story Co., the entity that manages his work, had conspired to make hundreds of changes to the writers’ iconic books.
California is determined to lead the way in reparations for black Americans.
The racial wealth divide between black and white Americans is much bigger — and more stubborn — than many of us realize.
State lawmakers are very far from tackling the fair school funding required by the Pennsylvania Constitution, as recently determined by a Commonwealth Court decision.
Since 2020, the number of people depending on SNAP benefits — the government program previously called food stamps — has grown. In 2019, the number of Pennsylvanians was 1.6 million. Today, it is 1.8 million.
The wisdom of the crowd is at the foundation of any belief that democracy can produce a good society.
Jimmy Carter’s legacy is probably that of the greatest former president in modern American history.
War, it is rightly said, is the realm of uncertainty. This mantra is worth chanting after last week’s first anniversary of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.
Taxpayers reasonably wonder why some nonprofit organizations, such as big hospital systems, are tax-exempt while paying executives salaries of seven figures-plus.
Instead of a quick Russian victory, Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine seems to be settling into a drawn-out slugfest.
Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s historic decision on school funding, issued earlier this month, honors the state Constitution’s clear intent to ensure all children have access to a decent education.
One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategies during his war in Ukraine has been to ensure Russians only hear his version of reality.
In May 2020, President Donald Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden and announced what would turn out to be his administration’s most striking success.
Let me tell you about the Franklin Rotary Club Boys.
We’ve heard there’s no such thing as a free lunch, which roughly means there’s no reward without effort.
The past few years have gotten us accustomed to bad news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In politics, domestic issues tend to fall into one of two categories: economic or cultural. But it’s getting harder these days to decide where education belongs. That’s because Democrats and Republicans are talking about the issue differently — and their rhetorical dissimilarity shows how ea…
There is something about America’s recent intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the “Summer of the Shark” in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy — until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.
You could give yourself whiplash trying to follow the Biden administration’s position on banning gas stoves.
It’s governmental malpractice that the state of Pennsylvania does not have a comprehensive list of permits and licenses, along with an official schedule for how long issuing decisions will take.
President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.
Controversies surrounding the discovery of classified documents in the personal quarters of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have helped some misperceptions flourish about how those documents wind up in places they shouldn’t be.
It would be an understatement to say that President Joe Biden is prone to stating misleading things.
Celia Cruz will be the first Afro-Latina American woman on American currency, the U.S. Mint reports.
On top of genocide of Chinese Muslims, crushing Hong Kong’s democracy and plans to take over enterprising and happily independent Taiwan, the super-ambitious, totalitarian, morally misinformed Chinese Communist Party has been coming after the United States in every way imaginable.
Feeling anxious? You aren’t alone.
We’re coming up on Presidents Day weekend, a holiday built around the idea of making holidays more convenient for people.
On May 11, the COVID-19 public health emergency officially comes to a close in the U.S., and with it comes an end to largely free access to all related health care.
Perhaps because the state Legislature traditionally has been an overwhelmingly male bastion, it has an equally long history of failing to take seriously claims of sexual harassment.