Editor,
It appears that 2021 is going to turn out to be a difficult year for women in both Afghanistan and Texas.
Folks always say there’s an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” for everything. I think I’m starting to believe them.
Whether you are religious believer or an atheist, it’s galling to realize that some people are feigning religious objections to COVID-19 vaccines to avoid compliance with mandates.
Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes?
Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, and with good reason.
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
In the period leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on the Constitution in a Latin American country.
Cancel culture, immigration reform, Black Lives Matter, congressional gridlock, the Jan. 6 riot: What do these seemingly disparate national phenomena have in common? Democratic dysfunction.
The Surfside memorial wall has been taken down.
President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden’s defense of his choice to leave Afghanistan gets more vehement with each speech he delivers.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
Larry Elder keeps telling people he’s not the black face of white supremacy.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
Former President Donald Trump inspired pandemic skepticism, and now the skeptics are rejecting his appeal to get vaccinated.
Driving home after our first day of co-op schooling, I felt overwhelmingly grateful.
When President Joe Biden arrived in the White House, he proclaimed grand ambitions for U.S. foreign policy.
Gun reform advocates, frustrated that President Joe Biden has put on the back burner his campaign vow to finally address America’s gun violence epidemic, are calling for the creation of a new top-level office to spearhead the issue.
Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude there was nothing redeeming about them in the first place.
The bombings outside the Kabul airport, which killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans, bring two facts into stark relief.
One group that hasn’t received much attention in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is American veterans, whose tours of duty has long since ended.
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is coming, and with it the realization that a whole generation does not know about the tragedy or entirely get it.
Pennsylvania will not be investigated by the Justice Department over its decision to order nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, but that doesn’t mean the state shouldn’t be conducting its own review and assessment of how it handled the pandemic.
