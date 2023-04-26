Editor,

Remember when Venango County had problems with its voting machines? Remember when we were told the cost to do a forensic analysis was too much? Remember when someone who ran for office and even after voting for themselves they did not get a vote?

COLUMN: Fox-Dominion settlement shows costs of pandering

  • By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion

I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…

EDITORIAL: Discord leaks show the perils of over-classification

The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…

COLUMN: The learned experience of bridging our differences

  • By ACE PARSI The Fulcrum

When I was 8 years old, my family and I immigrated to the United States from Iran. It goes without saying that neither my older brother nor I learned the intricacies of democracy in Iranian schools — quite the opposite.

COLUMN: 3rd party candidate could be beneficial to Trump

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.

EDITORIAL: Casey, Fetterman help hold rail industry responsible

Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…

COLUMN: Of course there's a border crisis

  • By MARK KRIKORIAN InsideSources.com

Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?

COLUMN: Process of assessing taxes has a long history

The earliest versions of income tax in this country actually came during Colonial times in probably the easiest version of taxation ever. Tax collectors would come to your door, ask if you had any income in the previous year, and compute what you owed them on the spot.

COLUMN: Poll workers help ensure our democracy works

  • By ASHLEY SPILLANE The Fulcrum

As our country looks ahead to local elections this year, including Pennsylvania’s primary next month, it’s important for us to celebrate the people in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.

COLUMN: The gun lobby’s strength is cultural, not financial

  • By DAVID A. HOPKINS Bloomberg Opinion

Gun politics in the U.S. demonstrates a popular majority does not always get its way. Even though most Americans support stricter gun-safety laws, proposals for major new regulations reliably face impassable obstacles in Congress.

COLUMN: Benevolent and vicarious racism can be as bad as overt racism

  • By NAFEES ALAM InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become essential pillars of society today. However, there are many barriers to achieving these goals, and two of the most insidious are benevolent racism and vicarious racism, particularly concerning the diversity viewpoint.

COLUMN: DEI training isn’t working

  • By CHRISTIAN WATSON InsideSources.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training has become a lucrative industry. Harvard Business Review reported “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” …