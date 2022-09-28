Editor,
Removing the drop box from the Venango County Courthouse Annex was the right decision.
Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion states for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. While Newton was describing this phenomenon in relation to physics, the basic principle also applies to society in general.
There is an excellent argument that the “defund” trope has become so politicized that it now gets in the way of, rather than advances, policy advocacy of any stripe.
President Joe Biden’s plan to have the federal government pay off hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans has received blistering criticism, all of it deserved.
By almost any measure, the U.S. remains in the grip of a gun-violence epidemic. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 30,000 Americans have died from firearms an additional 27,000 have been wounded. Among developed economies, the U.S. suffers more gun-related deaths per capita than the next…
One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of the term “anti-democratic.” It has become a kind of all-purpose insult, used as a cudgel to criticize political and intellectual opponents.
Under new boss Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.
It was early morning last week when I awoke at my home in West Tisbury — one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard — to find deer munching on my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly f…
Albert Einstein once wrote “It is not enough to teach a man a specialty.” He believed in addition to preparing people to enter the workforce, we all need to acquire a lively feeling for values, a vivid sense of beauty and of the morally good.
For residents of Massachusetts and New York communities who suddenly find themselves hosting migrants from Florida and Texas, the border crisis just got personal.
Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.
I am not sure at what point we started sorting people into “absolutely perfect” and “unbearably awful.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news as of late. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of …
Clarion County senior citizens are being taxed out of their homes.
Yes, there is a border crisis.
Examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. Free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right.
In Maine, where I spend part of every year, the weather is highly changeable, so we like to say: If you don’t like the weather, don’t worry — just wait a few hours and it will be different.
For many decades, possessing even a small amount of marijuana could mean big legal trouble.
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled police can pull over drivers with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships.
We recently took the Republican-controlled state Legislature to task for continuing to chew on Act 77 and its aftermath in recent elections like a pack of dogs with a particularly juicy bone.
Nobody has made much fuss about it, but we just sailed part the 25th birthday of Netflix.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has not fully recovered from the serious stroke he suffered in May.
In my global travels over the last year, I’ve heard my share of vote-buying stories.
What is fair? That is the question of the hour, as politicians and everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle debate the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt.
The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.
President Joe Biden’s administration is accelerating distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines, but it can’t hide the government’s missteps in responding to this crisis.
We need more electric vehicle charging stations now, before we really need them.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.
This weekend features one of the unique events in Venango County, the Oil Valley Film Festival.