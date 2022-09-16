Editor,
What has happened to the Republican Party? The Grand Old Party? The party of Lincoln?
Enactment of the 2022 budget reconciliation, also known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is being treated by many analysts as a major turning point in Joe Biden’s presidency.
We recently took the Republican-controlled state Legislature to task for continuing to chew on Act 77 and its aftermath in recent elections like a pack of dogs with a particularly juicy bone.
Nobody has made much fuss about it, but we just sailed part the 25th birthday of Netflix.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has not fully recovered from the serious stroke he suffered in May.
In my global travels over the last year, I’ve heard my share of vote-buying stories.
What is fair? That is the question of the hour, as politicians and everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle debate the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt.
The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.
President Joe Biden’s administration is accelerating distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines, but it can’t hide the government’s missteps in responding to this crisis.
It’s been said that admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery.
It’s hard to overstate the significance of California’s plan to end the sale of new gas-powered cars.
We need more electric vehicle charging stations now, before we really need them.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.
This weekend features one of the unique events in Venango County, the Oil Valley Film Festival.
Money makes elections go around.
With the long-awaited announcement forgiving debts of certain student borrowers, President Joe Biden hopes to give Democrats a boost in the midterm elections.
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2022. There are 116 days left in the year.
In Pennsylvania, orange could be the new gold.
“Out in Harrisburg, it’s fairly common,” said state Rep. Tim O’Neal of swanky, invitation-only, off-the-books gatherings of lobbyists and legislators.
Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.
We were fortunate this summer to be able to drive across the entire country. We visited my daughter, son-in-law and grandsons on the West Coast and also swung through Maine.
A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill this month that would require price transparency from health care providers.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.