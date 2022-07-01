Editor,

In the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, both the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have attempted to craft stricter gun-control laws. Our Republican lawmakers have prevented these proposals, yet, we constantly hear about “crime in cities” from these hypocrites.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Hearings reveal Trump’s vast plan to overturn Americans’ votes

  • By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan InsideSources.com

Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …