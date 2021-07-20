Editor,

The many Republican attempts to restrict voting rights in the USA is a sign of a threatened group trying to gain or retain power by artificial rules.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Opinion

EDITORIAL: We can no longer ignore Cuba, Haiti

  • Miami Herald

President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.

Opinion

They Said It

"To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts."

Opinion

COLUMN: Mandates are a terrible idea

  • By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com

Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.

Opinion

Wolf wrong to veto Voter Act

  • Altoona Mirror

The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.

Opinion

COLUMN: Conservatives are wrong in regard to vaccination

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.

Opinion

COLUMN: Take note of Gorsuch's critique of famed libel case

  • By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.