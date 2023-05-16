Editor,
MAGA Republicans are now showing their contempt for our Constitution by ignoring the 14th Amendment.
Colin Allred, a former NFL player now in his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to give up a safe Texas seat to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
U.S. regulators are on a collision course with crypto. Sometime soon, many issuers and intermediaries could be forced out of business or at least out of the country.
“Die with memories, not dreams.”
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Editor,
Most older people understand, by experience, the adage that “old age doesn’t come alone.” And, as people live longer, old age often comes with a legal guardian.
Drug companies see a chance to hurt 340B, a program they once championed.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
I believe in what I call the 5% rule.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.
As states look to generate more revenue in an inflationary economy, along with the risk of a recession, progressive governors like J.B. Pritzker, of Illinois, who advocate for progressive income taxes also support one of the most regressive taxes: lotteries.
State legislators recently conducted a hearing on the growing shortage of public school teachers, but failed to address their own policy failures that help to drive it.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.
Looks like President John F. Kennedy’s famous torch will not be passing to a new generation anytime soon.
The new bipartisan bill to limit children’s access to social media will appeal to many parents. Trouble is, under First Amendment doctrine, the proposed law is almost certainly unconstitutional.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
This is why it’s worthwhile to study wonky political and economic policy ideas.
The idea of a dedicated fund to support state police is a perfect illustration of Pennsylvania’s ongoing governmental challenges.
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s recent trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was precisely what one would expect from the head of the world’s oldest military alliance.
Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. He is now a political commentator.
It should come as no surprise that President Joe Biden’s administration has now hatched a plan to push more electric vehicles into the mainstream.
On Nov. 24, 1964, the Illinois Supreme Court did what no other state high court had ever done — it vindicated Lenny Bruce’s free speech right to perform provocative routines in comedy clubs.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.
The terms “hypocrite” and “hypocrisy” are overused.