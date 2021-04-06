Editor,
As president, Donald Trump was impeached and acquitted.
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
Today is Tuesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.
"Be a first rate version of yourself, not a second rate version of someone else."
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
Today is Monday, April 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.
"Every champion was once a contender that didn't give up."
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
Back in September, there was a lot of good news that wasn't getting much coverage amid the pandemic.
A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
Today is Friday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
"If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way."
When it comes to toll roads, Pennsylvania seems to lead the way.
Today is Thursday, April 1, the 91st day of 2021. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool's Day.
"If everything seems to be under control, you're not going fast enough."
We've lately been discussing unskilled labor again, which raises the question: What is unskilled labor, exactly?
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
Today is Wednesday, March 31, the 90th day of 2021. There are 275 days left in the year.
"You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them."
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
Today is Tuesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
