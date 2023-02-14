Editor,
This is in response to a Jan. 16 letter to the editor titled “What is the reason behind criticism of Republican Party?” by David Christian.
I love America because only in America can a poor “guy off the boat” speaking with a thick Croatian accent rise to become one of the most successful businessmen and recognizable TV personalities today, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec.
Although the last few years have been difficult for most Americans, there still is much to love about the country President Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of Earth” and President Ronald Reagan labeled “the shining city on a hill.”
America has always had a complicated relationship with the truth. From the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, from swiftboating to birtherism to “alternative facts,” and, of course, the whitewashed versions of history being taught in our schools, truth is in the mind of the beholder.
Should the law do more to punish lying about elections? Careful: Such proposals can curtail legitimate speech and give the government power it’s likely to misuse.
“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.”
Pennsylvania’s costly, ineffective and immoral death penalty statute remains active, even though the state hasn’t executed anyone since 1999.
In touting her own presidential qualifications, Nikki Haley sounded a familiar theme that is likely to be heard a lot in the 2024 presidential race. It’s a potential problem for both current front-runners.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists just moved up the doomsday threat.
The fact that the five Memphis police officers accused in the beating death of black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves black could clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white officers.
There is nothing so seductive as the belief that the ends justify the means.
Last month’s extended fight over the House speakership confirms once again that America’s two major parties don’t operate as mirror images of each other.
The Shapiro transition team failed the transparency test. Let’s hope the Shapiro administration does better.
Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.
Nursing shortages in western Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the country have reached crisis proportions, disrupting and undermining the quality of the entire health care system.
Whether President Joe Biden’s misguided plan to forgive about $400 billion in federal student-loan debt goes forward will ultimately be up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The first significant stage of post-Roe abortion litigation is underway and focuses heavily on abortion pills.
It’s very reasonable that when you’re paying thousands of dollars in fees for a service, you expect it to be done well. You certainly don’t expect your fees to be dramatically increased to coincide with the service being performed much slower and less efficiently, as has now been proposed fo…
Here at Washington’s ever-congested intersection of politics, policy and the news media, we have finally gotten some experienced help.
After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…
Negotiating a true peace in the middle of a horrendous war is sometimes a task for only the feint-hearted.
After a very diplomatic hand-wringing, the U.S. and Germany have decided to send battle tanks to Ukraine, a critical step toward helping the country take back territory seized by Russian forces during last year’s invasion.
The damaging effects of alcohol abuse are well established, from drunken driving and other reckless behavior to health problems.
It’s time for Franklin On Ice, the annual display of all the cool things you can make out of ice.
The special elections for three Pennsylvania state House of Representatives seats will be held Tuesday.
Old habits die hard, as the saying goes. But myths and legends do, too, as Hunter S. Thompson famously said.
Bipartisanship is the solution to some problems, but it also helped to create them.
One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas, and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and Wi-Fi networks might be: “big woo.”
Odds are, the Jan. 19 Texas state holiday came and went without most Texans noticing it.
The Biden administration has passed its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.
They never degrade, break down, or go away: Forever chemicals, or PFAS, increase cancer risks, undermine immune systems, decrease fertility and more.
Now that we have just passed the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, there is little doubt that he deserves a solid “A.”
It’s great news that the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin survived after suffering a near-death experience from cardiac arrest, but the NFL injury report from any given Sunday underscores the violence that consumes football and can leave players with a lifetime of debilitating injuries.
Our institutions of higher education are not exactly stepping up during this moment of generational change. At a minimum, these institutions are not keeping up and, at worst, they are failing us altogether.
Let’s fast forward to this past fall.