Love vs. Hate. Caring for each other vs. pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps. Let’s help each other as much as possible vs. they don’t deserve that. Jobs and higher wages (over 1 million new jobs were created in the second quarter) vs. promises and bragging with no results.
One of the most disturbing trends in current discourse is the misuse of the term “anti-democratic.” It has become a kind of all-purpose insult, used as a cudgel to criticize political and intellectual opponents.
It was early morning last week when I awoke at my home in West Tisbury — one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard — to find deer munching on my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly f…
Albert Einstein once wrote “It is not enough to teach a man a specialty.” He believed in addition to preparing people to enter the workforce, we all need to acquire a lively feeling for values, a vivid sense of beauty and of the morally good.
Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.
The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news as of late. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of …
Examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. Free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right.
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled police can pull over drivers with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships.
The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.