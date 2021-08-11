Editor,

The Democrats are desperately fighting to preserve our right to vote while the Republicans are working to suppress that right.

“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”

COLUMN: Job market must benefit Americans

  • By JASON RICHWINE, InsideSources.com

Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.

"Seek first the virtues of the mind; and other things either will come, or will not be wanted."

LETTER: 4 ways volunteering can benefit volunteers

  • By JENNIFER A. JONES, The Fulcrum

More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.

"You don't need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."

COLUMN: Biden's best chance to ditch Iran nuclear talks is now

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

Since taking office, President Joe Biden and his top advisers have made it clear that there is almost nothing Iran can do to get his administration to rescind its offer to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned.