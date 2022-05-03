Editor,
Republican politicians want failure. They actively work for the failure of our president, freedom to vote and democracy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
Republican politicians want failure. They actively work for the failure of our president, freedom to vote and democracy.
Nearly 60% of Americans say they worry a great deal about inflation, according to a recent Gallup poll. Apparently, President Joe Biden isn’t one of them.
With a final regulation recently published, Pennsylvania has become a leader in the fight to diminish dangerous atmospheric warming.
We are stressed out by our lives today. The rapid pace of change has left us vulnerable to exploitation. We are witnessing trauma, experiencing loss and asked to pull ourselves together, somehow.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscored the importance of a national industrial policy that President Joe Biden should embrace in his second year.
As a doctor who works in a pediatric intensive care unit, I take care of a lot of extremely sick children. Typically, when a patient is memorable, it is because they have unusual symptoms or a rare illness or injury.
What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.
Context matters. Finding the right time and place matters.
It has been about eight months since an internal Pennsylvania Turnpike report disclosed more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected in 2020 — information that turnpike officials initially concealed from the public.
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.
Close your eyes and let your imagination transport you back to ninth grade. Do you remember a teacher standing at the front of a classroom explaining the three branches of government? Division of power? Checks and balances?
If you’re like most Americans, you don’t think Joe Biden is doing well as president.
It’s hard to say exactly when the Republican state legislative majorities abandoned the legislative process, since they didn’t do much with it even when Republican Gov. Tom Corbett was in office.
We long ago lost the war on drugs. It’s time to make a tried-and-true change to methadone access for people who use opioids.
There is a pretty good chance that a chicken or egg eaten somewhere in the United States came from Pennsylvania.
We’re in Mexicantown, a neighborhood in the 27th largest city in the USA.
Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
Jesse L. Reno is one of Venango County’s major Civil War heroes. His family was French, descended from some of the first Huguenots to move to America.
About 2 million Pennsylvanians work for businesses that do not offer retirement benefits. That’s bad for workers and, eventually, for taxpayers who tend to absorb social service costs for people who retire with inadequate savings.
By extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through the end of August, the Biden administration has cheered borrowers and those advocating for across-the-board debt cancellation.
My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:
It certainly was big news when Elon Musk bought a $3 billion stake in Twitter Inc. He could do that because when you’re the world’s richest human you can toss billions around like poker chips.
Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.
Clarence Thomas is an incredibly inspiring justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of clarity, logic and the actual meaning of the Constitution, absolutely steadfast in his devotion to rule of law over the worship of ideological certitudes.
The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is a moment to exult in as a nation.
When the wheels of government turn slowly, or not at all, the private sector must take the driver’s seat.
Anticipated Full Time - Computer Networking Instructor - …
Troybuilt Bronco rototiller, very low hours. $500. Call 8…
FOUND dog, black & tan hound on 4/24, along S. 5th Av…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Carl D. Lake, Dece…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of D…
Legal Notice: The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of …
NOTICE: Wanted to buy old Mason Jars & Bottles. Call …