Editor,
We must defend what we have in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the Republican Party. They’re on the chopping block.
The new bipartisan bill to limit children’s access to social media will appeal to many parents. Trouble is, under First Amendment doctrine, the proposed law is almost certainly unconstitutional.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
The idea of a dedicated fund to support state police is a perfect illustration of Pennsylvania’s ongoing governmental challenges.
This is why it’s worthwhile to study wonky political and economic policy ideas.
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s recent trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was precisely what one would expect from the head of the world’s oldest military alliance.
Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. He is now a political commentator.
It should come as no surprise that President Joe Biden’s administration has now hatched a plan to push more electric vehicles into the mainstream.
On Nov. 24, 1964, the Illinois Supreme Court did what no other state high court had ever done — it vindicated Lenny Bruce’s free speech right to perform provocative routines in comedy clubs.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.
The terms “hypocrite” and “hypocrisy” are overused.
The Pennsylvania Legislature is no stranger to dissension.
I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…
The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…
At long last, President Joe Biden has made it official that he is running for reelection in what he portrayed as “a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms.”
John Fetterman’s Senate campaign staff was not transparent about the stroke that took him off the campaign trail for much of last summer.
When I was 8 years old, my family and I immigrated to the United States from Iran. It goes without saying that neither my older brother nor I learned the intricacies of democracy in Iranian schools — quite the opposite.
Until recently I managed eight gas stations in the Washington, D.C., area, seven days a week. I’m a classic example of this country’s reliance on labor by people from elsewhere.
A lot of attention is being paid to what our children are reading nowadays, turning once sedate classrooms and libraries into battlefields in our country’s never-ending culture wars.
We recently saw both a win and a loss for health care. North Carolina became the 40th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
The sun shines everywhere, but state law casts shade on its ability to produce electricity just about everywhere.
When you spend a lot of time in the children’s media world, you end up asking a lot of questions.
Tightening rules on elections has been a hot topic in recent years.
Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.
Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…