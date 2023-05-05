Editor,

We must defend what we have in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the Republican Party. They’re on the chopping block.

EDITORIAL: Holding back students isn't a punitive measure

A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…

EDITORIAL: Biden has no intention to ban gas stoves

It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.

EDITORIAL: State policy penalizes working class

Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.

EDITORIAL: Declining American pride is cause for concern

In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.

COLUMN: Fox-Dominion settlement shows costs of pandering

  • By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion

I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…

EDITORIAL: Discord leaks show the perils of over-classification

The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…

COLUMN: Biden could get sobering lesson in bid for 2nd term

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

At long last, President Joe Biden has made it official that he is running for reelection in what he portrayed as “a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms.”

COLUMN: The learned experience of bridging our differences

  • By ACE PARSI The Fulcrum

When I was 8 years old, my family and I immigrated to the United States from Iran. It goes without saying that neither my older brother nor I learned the intricacies of democracy in Iranian schools — quite the opposite.

COLUMN: 3rd party candidate could be beneficial to Trump

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.

EDITORIAL: Casey, Fetterman help hold rail industry responsible

Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…