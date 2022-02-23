Anyone who has taken a psychology class, and some who haven’t, knows the story about the frog in a pot of water.
The temperature on the stove is turned up a degree at a time until the frog is cooked to death. It happens so gradually that the frog is unaware of the escalation and unable to free itself of the danger.
Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the U.S. remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.
The recent controversy about Spotify with Joe Rogan and Neil Young is only partly about disinformation and offensive content. It also illustrates how streaming monopolies are using market power to lock in consumers and artists by making it difficult to leave their platforms.
Between Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 70th year on Britain’s throne, and she is the all-time record-holder for extended throne-sitting (Queen Victoria comes in second place with 63 years).
When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he urged all Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Since Americans across the political spectrum are inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s not surprising when politicians invoke a catchy phrase used by the slain civil rights leader to bring attention to the kind of society they dream to lead.
After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury froze Afghanistan Central Bank’s reserves. The Taliban is currently on the Treasury’s “Specially Designated Nationals” list.
Economic sanctions have, in recent years, become one of the most important tools of U.S. foreign policy. There are currently more than 20 countries subjected to various sanctions from the U.S. government.
Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.
Here’s a trick I’ve found for making social media less terrible. When I come across a post that pokes a nerve, I ask myself — Is this something I really need to have an opinion about? And do I need to share it?
In late 2021, the Biden administration officially declared it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China’s horrendous human rights abuses. Although I rarely agree with President Joe Biden, this absolutely is the correct call.