Editor,

Moving into the season of Thanksgiving and counting one’s blessings, I have been reflecting on some things for which I’m grateful.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Traditional Republicans are needed more than ever

  • By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service

In his “Soul of America” speech, delivered at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden distinguished between two types of Republicans: mainstream Republicans and MAGA Republicans.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: An attack on consumer protection gains a victory

  • By NOAH FELDMAN Bloomberg Opinion

Conservatives have never liked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the brainchild of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Now, a conservative panel of the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has struck down the CFPB’s rulemaking authority using a novel theory.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Abortion is about all of us

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

Those who perpetuate the perception that abortion is a stand-alone issue, separate from “important issues,” are endangering Americans. All Americans.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: There are more vital issues than abortion

  • By MARIE FISCHER InsideSources.com

As we go into the 2022 general elections, we are being bombarded with messaging in both traditional media as well as social media proclaiming abortion is among our most pressing issues.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The email that every campaign is sending right now

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: What's that old saying? Cheaters never prosper

  • By CORY FRANKLIN Chicago Tribune

You don’t generally think of the old fishing hole as a place to cheat, and it’s unusual to see any cheater get indicted, but it recently happened when authorities charged two fishermen in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Ohio.

Opinion

COLUMN: 'Culture wars' are very much part of church life

I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.